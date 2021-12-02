Yankees, Red Sox and Dodgers Among Teams in Touch With Free Agent Carlos Correa

As expected, a slew of teams are interested in signing shortstop Carlos Correa in free agency this offseason.

The Yankees profiled as a top candidate for Correa this winter, a club seemingly willing to increase their payroll in an effort to sign a star shortstop in free agency.

New York isn't alone, though. The Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers, Cubs and Braves have all been in touch with Correa's agent in recent weeks, per Mark Berman of Houston's Fox 26.

Those five franchises are competing with Correa's former team, the Astros. According to Berman, Houston offered Correa a five-year, $160 million deal last month.

Judging by how much Corey Seager made with his historic contract—signing a $325 million deal spanning 10 years with the Rangers this week—Correa could earn even more money this winter.

After Correa, Trevor Story is the only other top-tier shortstop that remains in free agency, a player that's been on New York's radar as well. Marcus Semien also agreed to a monster deal with Texas, signing a seven-year, $175 million contract while Javy Báez inked a six-year pact with the Detroit Tigers worth $140 million.

As much as the Correa sweepstakes is exciting for all of those teams and their respective fan bases, with a lockout underway, it could take months before Correa signs.

It sounds like Correa was in no hurry to sign either way. According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Correa is "comfortable" waiting for the right offer to present itself, even if it's after a lockout takes place.

That said, there's no guarantee the Yankees will end up as a finalist for Correa. With the shortstop's past on the sign-stealing Astros, some pundits believe New York will steer clear from Correa. Would New York's players—especially their leaders, like Aaron Judge—be able to forget about Houston's scandal and open their arms to Correa in the clubhouse?

Plus, the Yankees could elect to sign a stopgap shortstop this offseason, saving some money and keeping the position available for the organization's top prospects—Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza—as they inch closer to the big leagues. New York has reportedly shown interest in signing veteran Andrelton Simmons as well as trading for Rangers infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.