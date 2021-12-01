Yankees Tender Gary Sánchez & Others, Avoid Arbitration With 3

Some were wondering if Tuesday night would be the end of Sánchez’s Yankees career, but the catcher is sticking around for now.

Gary Sánchez remains a Yankee after the organization opted against non-tendering any of its players on Tuesday night.

That means other potential non-tender candidates, such as 1B Luke Voit and 3B/LF Miguel Andújar, are also sticking around. Sánchez was the most notable name, but hanging on to the catcher was always the safe move given the position’s barren market and limited offense.

Tendering the players, particularly Sánchez and Voit, doesn’t mean the Yankees are committed to them next season. Rather, it gives them a guaranteed fallback if they can’t add a potential upgrade. With an expected lockout impending, the Yankees at least have some certainty at those positions.

In other housekeeping news, New York agreed to terms on one-year contracts with RHP Domingo Germán, LHP Lucas Luetge and INF Gio Urshela, thus avoiding arbitration. Urshela and the Yankees agreed at $6.55 million, per MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, while Luetge agreed at $905,000, per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. Germán and New York settled at $1.75 million, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

The Yankees also announced the release of 1B Chris Gittens. The hard-hitting, long-time minor leaguer will sign with an unspecified Japanese team after playing in his first 16 MLB games with the Yankees in 2021. With Gittens gone, Voit is currently the only first baseman on New York’s 40-man roster, not counting the versatile DJ LeMahieu.

Elsewhere, IF Rougned Odor is staying in the American League East. He is expected to sign a one-year, MLB deal with the Orioles, per The Athletic’s Dan Connolly, after spending the 2021 season with the Yankees. New York recently released him.

