Yankees Star Finally Expected To Make Season Debut In Unfamiliar Spot
The New York Yankees are expected to receive a major boost on Tuesday night.
New York has been without the services of star utility man D.J. LeMahieu so far this season, but he is expected to make his season debut on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Angels.
LeMahieu has missed the entire season to this point due to a foot injury but seems to be fully healthy and is expected to enter the starting lineup on Tuesday at third base and batting ninth Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced on the "Talkin' Yanks" podcast.
It has been a real question as to whether he would take over the lead-off spot in the lineup from shortstop Anthony Volpe but it doesn't seem like that will be the case.
LeMahieu will be in an unfamiliar spot and hasn't batted ninth in a game since 2019 -- also according to the "Talkin Yanks" podcast. New York's offense has taken a major step forward this season and the fact that it now will have a two-time batting champ batting champ batting ninth should be a positive sign for the team.
New York is significantly deeper than it was last year and LeMahieu batting at the bottom of the lineup is just another sign of this. The Yankees have needed some help at third base and LeMahieu now will start to fill that role by also providing yet another offensive weapon for the Yankees.
The Yankees have a chance to do some special this season.
