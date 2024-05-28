Yankees Could Reunite With Star At Trade Deadline According To Insider
The New York Yankees' starting rotation has surprised some people so far this season but that doesn't mean there isn't room for growth.
New York is looking like a true World Series contender and it doesn't even have one of its best players right now. The Yankees haven't had 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole available for a single game yet this season but he should be back soon and give the rotation a major boost.
The Yankees also likely will be looking for ways to add even more depth around the trade deadline this summer and one player who surprisingly was mentioned as a possible trade option is New York Mets pitcher Luis Severino by ESPN's Buster Olney.
"With the 30 teams generally relying more and more on relievers to absorb innings, and with the usual wave of injuries to starters around the game -- like the Marlins' Jesus Luzardo -- there might be few starting pitchers available at the deadline," Olney said. "The 30-year-old Severino would check a lot of boxes: He's throwing effectively early this season, posting a 3.22 ERA in his first 10 starts, with four homers allowed and 50 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings. Severino spent the offseason refining a sinker that seems to be working well for him and in addressing his past problem of tipping pitches.
"His contract also wouldn't be that expensive. Severino signed a one-year, $13 million deal in the hope of having a bounce-back season before re-entering the free-agent market -- and anyway, if the Mets conduct business as they did last summer with Max Scherzer, they might prefer to pay off the player's salary in return for a better prospect package. And having spent his entire career in New York, he's got big-market and playoff experience, which would make him a possible fit for a wider range of teams -- including the New York Yankees, if they incur some injuries."
Severino earned two All-Star nods as a member of the Yankees and at one point was one of the top pitchers in the American League. Injuries derailed his career, but he is healthy now and starting to look like his old self.
If he can stay healthy over the next few months and the Mets decide to move him, why not give them a call if you're the Yankees?
