Yankees' Veteran Slugger Has 'a Chance' to be Added to ALCS Roster
So you're saying there's a chance?
This is the case of the status of injured New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo. On Sunday, manager Aaron Boone told reporters that "there's a chance" Rizzo will be included on the team's ALCS roster, which has yet to be announced.
Rizzo has been trying to make his way back from two fractured fingers on his right-hand, suffered one day before the regular season concluded after a hit by pitch.
Rizzo tried testing his fingers ahead of the ALDS, but was ultimately left off the roster as he was deemed unable to go.
The 35-year-old has been receiving treatment, but he will need to be able to grip a bat and squeeze a glove in order to be ready to contribute as the Yankees find themselves four wins away from their first AL pennant since 2009.
If Rizzo is left off the roster, the Yankees will likely continue to roll with Oswaldo Cabrera and Jon Berti, who despite having little to no experience at first base, filled in adequately in the ALDS at the position. Both Cabrera and Berti started two games a piece at first against the Kansas City Royals and made some solid plays in the field.
Cabrera had only started four games at first base at the major league level while Berti logged zero innings over there in his career.
Rookie Ben Rice was included on the ALDS roster, but did not make a start at first base. Rice is a natural catcher, who came up to play first base from mid-June to the end of August after Rizzo fractured his forearm on June 16.
The Yankees still have a decision to make on Rizzo, but they have options if the veteran can't make it back for the ALCS.