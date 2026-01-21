Yankees Splash Moves Likely Done After Cody Bellinger

At long last, the New York Yankees-Cody Bellinger saga has come to an end. For better or for worse, Bellinger signed a $162.5 million contract with a $20 million signing bonus with a no trade clause that will see him back in Pinstripes for five more years.

The Yankees had three needs headed into the thick of offseason. First, the needed to add more hitting power to their outfield, or possibly upgrade an infielder. They did this by adding Bellinger for over $32 million per year for five years, despite the fact that he'll turn 31 in the middle of the upcoming season.

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger (35) runs to home plate in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Fans would certainly love if the Yankees added another big hitter, like Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who smacked 49 homers last year (though his defense isn't great). However, Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner made it clear to both general manager Brian Cashman that the Pinstripes don't want to spend more than $300 million in 2026. With Bellinger and the luxury tax, they're well past that number. Fans shouldn't expect a big trade for Suárez any time soon.

Yankees Get Boost to Starting Rotation

Then, the Yankees needed a boost to the starting rotation with Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt and Carlos Rodón all beginning the year on the injured list. They filled this need when they traded four prospects to the Miami Marlins in exchange for left hander Ryan Weathers last week.

Sep 11, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Ryan Weathers (35) pitches in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

While they're still linked to some starting pitchers, like Milwaukee Brewers ace Freddy Peralta, manager Aaron Boone denied that starters were a top need for the team at all just last month. Between a seemingly flippant attitude and Rodón and Cole's return timelines bringing them both back before July, another starter just seems unlikely.

Reliever Market Thinning

Finally, the Pinstripes are without some of their core bullpen depth with both Devin Williams and Luke Weaver leaving for the New York Mets. However, New York seems content with the depth they have now, relying on closer David Bednar. Sure, they could make a push for another reliever, but the best guy on the market in Edwin Díaz already signed with the Dodgers. If the Yankees add any reliever depth, it'll likely be once the season has already started, like last year.

This isn't to say the Pinstripes are done with adjustments entirely. They'll likely keep tweaking with minor league signings and possibly some more smaller deals and trades, but Bellinger was always going to be their biggest offseason get. After months of debate about whether or not he'd sign with the New York Mets (or make a return to the Los Angeles Dodgers or Chicago Cubs), Bellinger is finally back where the Yankees want him.

