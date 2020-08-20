Yankees Place Zack Britton on 10-Day Injured List, Option Miguel Andújar

NEW YORK — Another key contributor in the Bronx has found his way onto the injured list.

Left-hander Zack Britton was placed on the 10-day IL Thursday morning with a left hamstring strain, the Yankees announced.

New York recalled two right-handed arms—Ben Heller and Miguel Yajure—from the club's alternate site. Utilityman Miguel Andújar, who has struggled mightily to start the campaign, was optioned as well.

During Britton's shaky outing on Wednesday night—surrendering the game-winning runs in the eighth and earning the loss against the Rays—the veteran grabbed at his left leg. As he came out of the game, he grimaced while walking back to the Yankees' dugout.

"It seemed like it maybe just tightened up and then he felt it a little bit on the last couple pitches of the inning," Yankees' manager Aaron Boone said on Thursday.

Britton had spent the first third of the season doing a magnificent job filling in as the Yankees' closer while Aroldis Chapman worked his way back from his case of COVID-19. Chapman returned on Monday and Thursday's outing was Britton's first of the season outside of the closer's role.

When Chapman made his return to the active roster, Boone prefaced that Britton would still have an impactful role in the back of the Bombers' bullpen.

"Britton will be in that role he's been so valuable in for us," he said last week. "On a given day it'll be saving a game like he's done so well. It's one of the reasons that we miss Chapman and obviously it just makes our bullpen that much stronger and deeper and moves guys up in the game in higher leverage spots that you can lean on."

The left-hander is still tied for the league-lead with eight saves (converting all eight of his save opportunities to start the season). With right-handed reliever Tommy Kahnle out for the year, after undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery, Britton's absence will be felt even more in the back of the 'pen.

Andújar returns to the Yankees' alternate site for the second time this season after starting the year hitting .095 (2-for-21) in eight games. On Wednesday night, the utilityman pinch-hit with the game on the line in the bottom of the ninth, stepping up as the winning run, but struck out on three pitches.

While Heller has pitched in three games so far in 2020, Yajure would be making his Major League debut. The 22-year-old pitched only as high as Double-A last season.

