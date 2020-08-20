SI.com
InsideThePinstripes
HomeNews
Search

Yankees Place Zack Britton on 10-Day Injured List, Option Miguel Andújar

Max Goodman

NEW YORK — Another key contributor in the Bronx has found his way onto the injured list.

Left-hander Zack Britton was placed on the 10-day IL Thursday morning with a left hamstring strain, the Yankees announced. 

New York recalled two right-handed arms—Ben Heller and Miguel Yajure—from the club's alternate site. Utilityman Miguel Andújar, who has struggled mightily to start the campaign, was optioned as well.

During Britton's shaky outing on Wednesday night—surrendering the game-winning runs in the eighth and earning the loss against the Rays—the veteran grabbed at his left leg. As he came out of the game, he grimaced while walking back to the Yankees' dugout.

"It seemed like it maybe just tightened up and then he felt it a little bit on the last couple pitches of the inning," Yankees' manager Aaron Boone said on Thursday.

Britton had spent the first third of the season doing a magnificent job filling in as the Yankees' closer while Aroldis Chapman worked his way back from his case of COVID-19. Chapman returned on Monday and Thursday's outing was Britton's first of the season outside of the closer's role.

READ: Yankees' Aroldis Chapman Returns, Replacing 'Flourishing' Zack Britton in Closer Role

When Chapman made his return to the active roster, Boone prefaced that Britton would still have an impactful role in the back of the Bombers' bullpen.

"Britton will be in that role he's been so valuable in for us," he said last week. "On a given day it'll be saving a game like he's done so well. It's one of the reasons that we miss Chapman and obviously it just makes our bullpen that much stronger and deeper and moves guys up in the game in higher leverage spots that you can lean on."

The left-hander is still tied for the league-lead with eight saves (converting all eight of his save opportunities to start the season). With right-handed reliever Tommy Kahnle out for the year, after undergoing season-ending Tommy John surgery, Britton's absence will be felt even more in the back of the 'pen. 

Andújar returns to the Yankees' alternate site for the second time this season after starting the year hitting .095 (2-for-21) in eight games. On Wednesday night, the utilityman pinch-hit with the game on the line in the bottom of the ninth, stepping up as the winning run, but struck out on three pitches.

READ: DJ LeMahieu Aiming to Speed Up Recovery From a 'Frustrating' and 'Freak' Injury

While Heller has pitched in three games so far in 2020, Yajure would be making his Major League debut. The 22-year-old pitched only as high as Double-A last season. 

To keep up with all of Inside The Pinstripes’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Max Goodman, follow him on Twitter @MaxTGoodman. Follow ITP on Twitter @SI_Yankees and Facebook @SIYankees

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

DJ LeMahieu Aiming to Speed Up Recovery From a 'Frustrating' and 'Freak' Injury

New York Yankees' second baseman DJ LeMahieu was placed on the injured list with a left thumb sprain. Here's the latest on his timetable of when he can return

Max Goodman

Yankees Defend Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Grand Slam: 'I Wish Those Conversations Didn't Exist.'

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s grand slam this week still has Major League Baseball talking. Now, members of the Yankees, like Gerrit Cole and Aaron Boone, have chimed in

Max Goodman

Giancarlo Stanton Opens Up on Latest Injury: 'Words Can't Describe the Disappointment'

Giancarlo Stanton is on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain and feels disappointed to be hurt again after his injury history last season

Max Goodman

Aaron Judge Takes Big Step Toward Return From Injury

New York Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge has resumed baseball activity. Judge was placed on the Yankees 10-day injured list with a mild right calf sprain last week

Max Goodman

Aroldis Chapman Returns to Bullpen as Yankees Get Good News on DJ LeMahieu's Sprained Thumb

Aroldis Chapman has returned to the Yankees bullpen after his case of coronavirus and DJ LeMahieu's left thumb injury is just a sprain with no fracture

Max Goodman

Mike Ford Draws Babe Ruth Comparison From Alex Rodriguez, Powers Yankees Past Red Sox

Mike Ford was compared to Babe Ruth by Alex Rodriguez on ESPN's broadcast Sunday night as the New York Yankees' slugger homered in a win over the Boston Red Sox

Max Goodman

Yankees DJ LeMahieu Leaves Game With Sprained Left Thumb

New York Yankees star second baseman DJ LeMahieu sprained his left thumb on Saturday night and could spend time on the Injured List, manager Aaron Boone says

Max Goodman

by

YANKEESFAN

Yankees Place DJ LeMahieu on Injured List With Left Thumb Sprain, Recall Miguel Andújar

DJ LeMahieu has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a left thumb sprain, the Yankees announce. LeMahieu joins Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton on the IL

Max Goodman

Yankees' Aroldis Chapman To Return Monday, Replacing 'Flourishing' Zack Britton in Closer Role

Aroldis Chapman will return to the Yankees' bullpen on Monday after battling COVID-19 and take over for Zack Britton who has filled in as New York's closer

Max Goodman

Yankees' Aaron Judge Feels '100 Percent,' Will Resume Baseball Activity on Monday

New York Yankees star right fielder Aaron Judge is on the injured list with a right calf sprain but feels 100 percent healthy and will resume baseball activity

Max Goodman