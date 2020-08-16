As Yankees' Aroldis Chapman Eyes Return, Zack Britton 'Flourishing' in Closer Role

NEW YORK — When Aroldis Chapman tested positive for COVID-19 during Summer Camp, all signs pointed to New York's bullpen taking a step back to start the regular season.

After all, Chapman was coming off a 2019 campaign with 37 saves, winning the American League Reliever of the Year Award for his performance out of the back of the 'pen.

In Chapman's place, Zack Britton has been magnificent across the first third of the season, recording saves in all seven save opportunities. As of Saturday night, Britton was tied for the Major League-lead in the save department.

Now, as New York prepares for Chapman's return from his battle with the coronavirus, manager Aaron Boone is faced with a predicament. Do the Bombers ride the hot hand and continue to use Zack Britton in save situations? Or does Chapman slot back into the closer role as soon as he returns to the active roster?

Boone's answer, given on Wednesday, was in support of the latter.

"When Chapman gets back, he'll go into the closer's role," the skipper said. "Britton will be in that role he's been so valuable in for us. On a given day it'll be saving a game like he's done so well. It's one of the reasons that we miss Chappy and obviously it just makes our bullpen that much stronger and deeper and moves guys up in the game in higher leverage spots that you can lean on."

Chapman recently began facing live hitters for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19, throwing against his teammates in a simulated game for the second time on Friday at the Bombers' alternate site.

"Went well, he looked good," Boone said on Saturday afternoon. "Feel like he's probably ready to go or at least close. So we'll have those conversations now over the next day or two about what the next step is. But I feel like he's about ready."

Earlier in the week, Chapman said if his progression at the alternate site continues to go well, he would be ready anytime after his second sim game.

"I feel really good," Chapman said through the Yankees interpreter. "Understanding the time I've had without facing hitters, playing catch and doing my regular routine, yesterday I faced hitters for the first time and I actually felt better than expected. Being on the mound and pitching to live hitters and also the recovery following that."

In the meantime, Britton hasn't just filled in for Chapman, he's been one of the best closers in all of baseball.

The southpaw slotted into the closer's role full-time to start the season, closing out seven ball games to lead the league. As of Saturday evening, he was tied with Oakland's Liam Hendricks atop the leaderboard.

Britton's only hiccup of the year so far was a loss in Tampa Bay when he came in to pitch the ninth inning in a tie game. The left-hander surrendered a walk-off base hit, still the only run that's come across against Britton in 2020.

Only two closers have recorded seven saves through the Yankees' first 18 games in franchise history. Mariano Rivera did it in 2011 and Britton joined the Hall of Famer on Wednesday.

"We're really fortunate to have a dominant reliever in Zack that has not only filled in but has flourished in that role" Boone said.

