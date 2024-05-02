Yankees Infielder Suffers Injury Setback Putting Return Date In Question
The New York Yankees can't seem to catch a break right now injury-wise.
New York has had a strong start to the 2024 season and is one of just two teams in the American League with 20 wins. While this is the case, injuries have played a significant role in the season so far. New York has dealt with a plethora of injuries -- just like last season -- but has found ways around them.
This likely won't be the case forever and the Yankees could use some more depth right now. It seemed like utility man Jon Berti could be nearing a return but he suffered a setback on Wednesday ahead of his minor league rehab assignment, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.
"(Third baseman) Jon Berti won’t play in a Minor League rehab game (Wednesday) because 'his back locked up on him,' Aaron Boone said," Hoch said. "The hope is that Berti can play tomorrow."
While it's positive that it's expected that he will be able to return to the field on Thursday, the setback with his back is concerning. This isn't the first time this season that a Yankees player was about to begin a rehab assignment and suffered a setback right before.
Fellow utility man D.J. LeMahieu had a similar situation and has been shut down after it was discovered that he had swelling in his foot. Hopefully, that doesn't end up being the case for Berti and he actually can get back on the field on Thursday.
