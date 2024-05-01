Yankees Could Trade For Veteran Pitcher After Red-Hot Start To Season
The New York Yankees already are loaded with talent but still could use a little more help in the starting rotation.
New York has lost each of its last two games but still is one of just three teams in the American League with 19 wins on the young season. The Yankees are considered one of the top teams in baseball and should get even better soon with the 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole nearing a return.
Even with Cole returning, the Yankees could still use another hurler to help shore up the back of the rotation. One player who could be a trade option for New York is Chicago White Sox starter Erick Fedde, according to Yanks Go Yards' Adam Weinrib.
"Erick Fedde, Chicago White Sox," Weinrib said. "Through five starts, Fedde has returned from the KBO with style on a 3-22 team, posting a 2.73 ERA with 30 Ks in 26.1 innings pitched. The White Sox signed him to a two-year, $15 million deal that could net them a surprising haul this summer, especially in a depressed market."
Fedde has been great for the White Sox in an otherwise dreary season. The veteran hurler has made six starts so far this season and has a 2.60 ERA and 39-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
He's the type of player who may not have a big name but could go a long way in helping down the stretch and into the postseason. New York is a World Series contender and could use all the help it can get right now.
