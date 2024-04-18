Yankees Seen As Top Landing Spot For Young Ace In Possible Blockbuster Trade
Could the New York Yankees make a major addition to the starting rotation in the not-so-distant future?
New York currently is the only team in baseball with 13 wins and certainly has been great. What makes the Yankees' start to the season even more impressive is the fact that the club has had all of this success while not being at full strength.
The Yankees have been missing 2023 American League Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole but the club still has been great. New York should have him back in the not-so-distant future, but another addition could still make sense.
New York is a World Series contender and it already wouldn't be surprising to see the Yankees be buyers around the trade deadline this summer. Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly compiled a list of the top possible trade candidates with ideal landing spots and mentioned the Yankees as one of the top options for Miami Marlins hurler Jesús Luzardo.
"Ideal Landing Spots: (Houston Astros), Yankees, (Baltimore Orioles), (Cleveland Guardians), (Atlanta Braves), and (San Diego Padres)," Kelly said. Miami Marlins left-hander Jesús Luzardo is essentially the last man standing in a starting rotation that's been devastated by injuries. Assuming he's still healthy in August, he may very well be on another team.
"Luzardo has had an ugly start to the 2024 season, but the 26-year-old posted a 3.48 ERA and 3.40 FIP across 279 innings between the 2022 and 2023 campaigns."
Luzardo hasn't started off the season as he hoped, but he has plenty of upside and still is just 26 years old. New York could use another starter and Luzardo almost certainly will be traded. Could a deal make sense between the two clubs?
