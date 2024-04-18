Yankees Will Make 'Big Play' To Sign Superstar Juan Soto To Massive Deal
Will the New York Yankees lose one of their top players this offseason?
The 2024 season is still young, but that hasn't stopped speculation about superstar slugger Juan Soto's future. New York acquired Soto this past offseason in a blockbuster trade with the San Diego Padres but he will be a free agent at the end of the season.
Soto has gotten off to a great start so far this season for New York and it's clear the Yankees want to keep him for the foreseeable future. It's unclear what will happen, but New York reportedly will make a "big play" to retain him, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
"With the Yankees surrendering their rotation depth to get him, they almost certainly will make a big play to keep him long-term (with potential competition coming from the crosstown New York Mets)," Heyman said. "And there’s reason to believe Soto, a free agent after the year, will like it in New York thanks to the storied team’s winning history.
It's clear that Soto will enter free agency and not get a deal done before, but it wouldn't be too surprising to see him return to New York. The Yankees can afford him, and he seems to be the missing piece the club needed.
New York struggled in 2023 and had an abysmal offense. The Yankees were thin in the outfield and needed some help in the middle of the lineup. Soto immediately fixed both of the club's issues. He is one of the best players in baseball and is just 25 years old.
The Yankees certainly should do whatever it costs to bring Soto back to town.
