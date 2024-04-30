Yankees Trade Top Prospect To Pirates To Finalize Deal For Starting Pitcher
The New York Yankees made an intriguing trade earlier this season and now the deal is completely finalized.
New York acquired veteran starter J.T. Brubaker and international signing bonus money from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a deal for a player to be named later at the end of March. The Yankees and Pirates finalized the deal on Tuesday as New York sent No. 20 prospect Keiner Delgado to Pittsburgh, according to the club.
"The New York Yankees have traded (infielder) Keiner Delgado to the Pittsburgh Pirates as the player to be named later in the 3/29/24 trade in which the Yankees acquired (right-handed pitcher) J.T. Brubaker."
Delgado signed with the Yankees as an international free agent and has been an All-Star in the minor leagues in each of the last two seasons. The young infielder quickly shot up through the Yankees' farm system rankings and was the team's No. 20 prospect before being sent to Pittsburgh.
Brubaker hasn't appeared in a game yet this season for the Yankees as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. The veteran hurler is hoping to return around the All-Star Break and could give New York more depth in the starting rotation if he's healthy.
The 30-year-old made his big league debut in 2020 and appeared in 63 total games in three seasons with the Pirates -- including 61 starts. Over that stretch, Brubaker compiled a 4.99 ERA and a 324-to-109 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 315 2/3 innings pitched.
Delgado was a highly-ranked prospect for New York but the club is loaded in the infield and it would've been difficult for him to make his way to the big leagues. Hopefully he can get that opportunity in Pittsburgh.
More MLB: Astros Superstar Could Be Traded; Should Yankees Consider Blockbuster?