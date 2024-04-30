Astros Superstar Could Be Traded; Should Yankees Consider Blockbuster?
The New York Yankees should be going all in on the 2024 season.
New York has a sky-high payroll but a real chance to win the World Series this year. The Yankees completed a blockbuster trade this past offseason and acquired former San Diego Padres superstar Juan Soto.
Soto has been the Yankees' best player this season and is a major reason why New York already has racked up 19 wins on the young season. The Yankees widely are considered one of the top teams in baseball but things could change as Soto will be a free agent at the end of the season.
If Soto were to leave in free agency, New York's outlook could completely change. Because of this, the Yankees should be considering all options to improve the club this season.
One player who could be traded and would make a lot of sense is Houston Astros star third baseman Alex Bregman. It's unclear if he will be dealt, but if the Astros continue to struggle, a trade could be a possibility, according to MLB Trade Rumors' Darragh McDonald.
"One thing that could work in Bregman’s favor is if the Astros keep struggling and he winds up traded at the deadline, which would make him ineligible for a qualifying offer," McDonald said. "But (Jordan Montgomery) didn’t have a QO attached to him this past winter and that didn’t seem to matter much. Bregman and the (Scott Boras) team are undoubtedly aware that there’s a wide range of outcomes for his free agency, making the next few months all the more important."
McDonald was discussing Bregman's outlook for free agency because, like Soto, he will be a free agent at the end of the season. Houston has been abysmal so far this season and likely will lose Bregman in free agency so a trade could make a lot of sense if it isn't in contention for a postseason spot.
If Bregman does become available, New York should give the Astros a call.
