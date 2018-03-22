Nike chairman and CEO Mark Parker made his first public comments since revelations of the company's internal review of inappropriate workplace behavior during an earnings call on Thursday.

Mark Parker on Nike Call: I am committed to ensure that we have an environment where every Nike employee can have a positive experience and reach their full potential. — Jess (@JGolden5) March 22, 2018

Parker has committed to remaining the chairman and CEO of the company beyond 2020.

Last week, Nike president Trevor Edwards resigned and announced his retirement. Edwards oversaw Nike's wholesale, retail and e-commerce business as the company's No. 2 employee. He was expected to be a possible replacement for Parker whenever he decides to step away from the company. Edwards is expected to serve as an adviser until his retirement in August. Bloomberg reports that Edwards will receive $525,000 over the year.

Shortly after Edwards' announcement, Jayme Martin, Nike's general manager of global categories, also announced that he was leaving the company. He reported directly to Edwards. Nike did not directly tie Edwards or Martin to any allegation of improper behavior.

The Wall Street Journal has also reported that last year, female employees of Nike circulated an informal survey about alleged inappropriate behavior. The survey was brought to the attention of Parker.