Nike president Trevor Edwards has resigned and will retire in August amid reports the sportswear giant is looking into reports inappropriate workplace behavior, according to the Wall Street Journal.

In a company-wide email, CEO Mark Parker said he was disturbed and saddened by the workplace behavior issues but did not specifically implicate Edwards in the email. No direct allegations have been made against Edwards.

This week, Parker has committed to remaining as chairman, president and CEO of Nike beyond 2020.

The note to employees said Nike had become "aware of reports occurring within our organization that do not reflect our core values of inclusivity, respect and empowerment at a time when we are accelerating our transition to the next stage of growth and advance of our culture."

Nike encourages employees to use a hotline to request any confidential meeting if they suspect any inappropriate behavior.

Edwards, 55, had been a Nike employee since 1992 and oversaw the company's worldwide sales unit, retail and e-commerce business. He was reportedly among the names considered as a possible replacement for Parker, whenever he decides to retire.