How to Watch Albany vs. Yale: NCAA Lacrosse Semifinal, TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Albany and Yale will face off Saturday for a chance to play in the NCAA Lacrosse Championship.

By Khadrice Rollins
May 26, 2018

Albany and Yale will meet up Saturday, May 26 in a semifinal contest in the NCAA Lacrosse Championships.

Albany reached this point by defeating Richmond 18-9 to open the NCAA tournament, and then picking up a 15-13 win over Denver in the last round to earn a date against Yale. Tehoka Nanticoke has led the Great Danes in these two games seven goals and throughout the entire season, his 49 goals are a team high.

Yale had to hold off Massachusetts in a 15-13 game in its NCAA tournament opener, and then got past Loyola (Maryland) in the second-round game 8-5 to make the semifinals. Ben Reeves has helped pace the offense with five goals and seven assists in those games.

The teams played each other back on April 22 in a contest that Yale won 14-6 at home. Neither of these teams has ever reached the National Championship Game in their history.

How to Watch

Time: Noon ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)