NBA

LeBron James passes Shaquille O’Neal for seventh on all-time NBA points list

LeBron James now seventh on all-time scoring list, passes Shaq
Friday March 31st, 2017

LeBron James is now the seventh-leading scorer in NBA history, passing Shaquille O’Neal on Thursday night with his 28,597th career point, and counting.

James scored the record bucket early midway through the fourth quarter of Cleveland’s game against the Chicago Bulls, draining a free throw for his 28,598th point. The Cavs star entered the night needing 23 points to tie O’Neal.

At age 32, James continues on his remarkable scoring pace, with Dirk Nowitzki next up on the list with 30,181. Nowitzki, of course, remains active. The fifth-leading scorer is Wilt Chamberlain, with 31,419.

The all-time NBA points record belongs to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, with 38,387 total points scored.

LeBron has averaged just over 2000 total points per season, so if he continues on this pace into the back end of his career, catching Kareem remains a tall task. More attainable: Michael Jordan (32,292) and Kobe Bryant (33,643), who are fourth and third all-time, respectively.

James began this season 12th in all-time scoring: he has now passed O’Neal, Moses Malone, Elvin Hayes, Hakeem Olajuwon and Oscar Robertson this season.

