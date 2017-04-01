Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban took to Twitter to share his take on President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

In February, Cubans and Trump were involved in a short war of words after Cuban told CEOs to "be an American citizen first" rather than simply cozying up to Trump. Trump said Cuban was not "smart enough to run for president." Cuban responded on Twitter.

Cuban tweeted the following:

"1) Here is my take on Trump and Russia"

"2) Russians have made him a lot of money buying condos and investing in his bldgs and hosting his beauty pageant.That makes them his friends"

"3) He ignored their backgrounds. But that's not unusual. Starbucks takes anyone's money and so do most businesses including mine."

"4) He spoke favorably about Putin to get his approval for Russians to get $ out of Russia and into Trump deals. He saw it as easy money"

"5) When Manafort was recommended, he didn't vett him. He saw it as a win win. Win the election or open the door for more Russian business"

"6) As people with Russian connects came into the campaign he had no clue that those connections were possibly being influenced by Russia"

"7) His lean campaign took direction from people he trusted and he followed those directions. He had no clue where the Russians fit"

"8) when Manafort got "hot" he got rid of him but the campaign approach had been established. Bannon took it to the next level FTW"

"9) No chance this is a DJT led conspiracy. He isn't detail oriented, organized or big picture enough to pull off any time of conspiracy"

"10) I think Putin recognized trumps greed and took advantage by back channeling coordinated misinformation in an attempt to influence voters"

"11) Trump had no idea this was happening. He was doing what he was told to do. Stick to the script and read what was written for him"

"12)Because he didn't recognize or understand as it was happening he has no idea what to do now or how to respond. So he turns to Fox News"

"13) That's what I think happened. Feel free to agree or disagree"

Trump has tweeted about Cuban nearly 50 times.