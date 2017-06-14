NBA

Lakers will host Lonzo Ball for second workout for work ethic, training methods

1:35 | NBA
NBA Draft: Could Lonzo Ball and D'Angelo Russell coexist in LA?
Chris Chavez
an hour ago

The Los Angeles Lakers will host a second workout with top NBA draft prospect Lonzo Ball, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

Ball's second workout will be held at an undisclosed location on Friday with his hope being to show the Lakers his work ethic and training methods. Shelburne also reports that the Lakers met with UCLA coaches to discuss Ball.

The Lakers hosted Ball for his first workout on June 7. His outspoken father, Lonzo Ball, was not in attendance.

Mock Draft 5.0: All Eyes On Lonzo And The Lakers

Ball averaged 14.6 points, 7.6 assists and 6.0 rebounds in his only season at UCLA.

Ball had previously declined to work out for the Boston Celtics, who have the No. 1 pick in the draft.

The Lakers have the second pick in the draft, which will be held on June 22 in Brooklyn, New York.

