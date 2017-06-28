NBA

Report: Chris Paul traded to Houston Rockets

1:56 | NBA
Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?
Scooby Axson
an hour ago

The Los Angeles Clippers traded All-Star point guard Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets, reports The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski‏.

Paul, 32, reportedly agreed to opt-in the final year of his contract and was traded after informing the team of his desire to sign with the Rockets.

Houston is sending guard Patrick Beverley, guard Lou Williams and forward Sam Dekker and a first-round pick for Paul.

Paul will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Paul averaged 18.1 points and 9.2 assists last season and is a nine-time All-Star.

