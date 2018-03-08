Steph Curry left the Warriors–Spurs game and will not return after tweaking his right ankle following a layup attempt.

He headed to the locker room to get re-taped and perform tests, the team announced.

On the layup attempt, Curry was fouled.

He stood up in pain for a few minutes, trying to walk the injury off. While he shot his free throws, he headed to the locker room soon after.

Curry has a history with ankle injuries, rolling his right ankle just this week on Friday against Atlanta. He returned to that game.