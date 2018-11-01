Anthony Davis is hopeful that DeMarcus Cousins can return to the Pelicans next year, reports ESPN's Marc Spears.

"He will be a free agent next year. Hopefully, down the line we can reconnect," Davis said Wednesday night.

Davis also shot down rumors that he would leave New Orleans for the Lakers or Clippers.

"I got two years to '20-21. I'm here and whatever happens after that happens," Davis said. "For me, right now it is about being the most dominant player in the league and helping this team win.

Cousins will be an unrestricted free agent next summer after he agreed to a one-year, $5.3 million contract with Golden State. He tore his Achilles tendon last season and has yet to debut this season.

He has yet to debut with the Warriors this season, but he is back practicing without contact. According to Spears, Cousins is aware of Davis's interest in his re-signing with New Orleans.

Davis, a five-time All-Star, didn't play Thursday night.