All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers' Brett Brown Shocked Matisse Thybulle Didn't Get 2020 Rising Stars Nod

Justin Grasso

Earlier this week, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown was asked about whether he thought rookie guard Matisse Thybulle was going to make the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Game or not. Being that he's Thybulle's coach, you wouldn't be surprised to know that Brown made it clear he believed the rookie should be chosen for the matchup.

"How can he not?" Brown asked back as the question came about. "He's played incredible basketball. I don't think he's going to have too much trouble getting into that game. I'm really proud of him. He has had an exceptional rookie year, and I assume people see that as I do."

NBA fans all over social media seemed to have agreed with Brown's assessment on Thybulle, despite it being slightly biased. However, the assistant coaches, who were involved with assembling the rosters did not see it the same way.

When the final selections were revealed on Friday, the Sixers' rookie was excluded. Even when an injured player had to be replaced, Thybulle wasn't first in line to replace him. Instead, New Orleans' Zion Williamson was after playing in only five games this year.

Thybulle's snub led to his agent putting out a spicy statement on Friday night. While his agent, Eric Goodwin, mentioned that a humbled Thybulle was happy for the players who were picked, he ended his text rant by calling out the assistant coaches in a unique way.

On Saturday morning, Sixers' head coach Brett Brown got to add his two cents on the topic. While he kept it respectful, the coach was still clearly shocked knowing his thriving rookie wasn't going to have the opportunity to play in a game that honors rising stars in the NBA.

"I was [surprised]," Brown mentioned on Saturday, per Ky Carlin. "I think he has shown his versatility in a bunch of ways. He has, for sure, shown that defensively. I think the group they have selected for sure is a talented group. I'm biased; I see what I see. He has come in as a starter, just look at the numbers -- I think he should've been in that game."

There's always next year for Thybulle, who is only in his first NBA season. While it is a difficult situation for the young rookie, who has shown tons of promise throughout his first 41 games in the NBA, Thybulle has a lot more to worry about. Since he plays a substantial role on a winning team in the East, Thybulle has a chance to contribute to something a lot more special than a Rising Stars Showcase.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers vs. Celtics: Kemba Walker Ruled Out for Saturday Night

Boston Celtics star point guard Kemba Walker has been ruled out against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

Justin Grasso

by

jammyk

Al Horford Will Play vs. Celtics in Boston for First Time Since Leaving

Philadelphia 76ers big man Al Horford will have the opportunity to play in against the Celtics in Boston for the first time since leaving.

Justin Grasso

by

Sailingdoc

76ers vs. Celtics Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Odds and More

The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Boston to take on the Celtics for the final time this season.

Justin Grasso

by

jammyk

NBA Trade Rumors: Prices on Covington, Rose Too High for 76ers

The 76ers have had their eyes on Robert Covington and Derrick Rose lately. However, it sounds like the price tags are set too high for Philly to make a deal.

Justin Grasso

Matisse Thybulle's Agent Put Rookie in Tough Spot After 2020 Rising Stars Snub

After getting left out of the 2020 Rising Stars game, 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle saw his agent put out an interesting statement on the coaches who snubbed him.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Celtics: Boston Lists Kemba Walker as Questionable for Saturday

The Boston Celtics have added Kemba Walkers to the injury report ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

NBA Trade Rumors: 76ers Still Interested in Pistons' Langston Galloway

According to a report, the Philadelphia 76ers still have interest in Pistons guard, Langston Galloway.

Justin Grasso

2020 Rising Stars Game: Matisse Thybulle Experiences First NBA Snub

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle has received his first taste of an NBA snub as it is reported he has not been chosen for the 2020 Rising Stars Game.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Road Struggles Continue as They Fall to the Hawks on Thursday

The 76ers took another loss on the road Thursday. This time, it was to the struggling Atlanta Hawks.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Named NBA All-Star For Second Straight Season

Philadelphia 76ers third-year veteran Ben Simmons has been named an NBA All-Star for the second-straight season.

Justin Grasso