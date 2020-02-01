76ers' Brett Brown Shocked Matisse Thybulle Didn't Get 2020 Rising Stars Nod

Earlier this week, Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown was asked about whether he thought rookie guard Matisse Thybulle was going to make the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Game or not. Being that he's Thybulle's coach, you wouldn't be surprised to know that Brown made it clear he believed the rookie should be chosen for the matchup.

"How can he not?" Brown asked back as the question came about. "He's played incredible basketball. I don't think he's going to have too much trouble getting into that game. I'm really proud of him. He has had an exceptional rookie year, and I assume people see that as I do."

NBA fans all over social media seemed to have agreed with Brown's assessment on Thybulle, despite it being slightly biased. However, the assistant coaches, who were involved with assembling the rosters did not see it the same way.

When the final selections were revealed on Friday, the Sixers' rookie was excluded. Even when an injured player had to be replaced, Thybulle wasn't first in line to replace him. Instead, New Orleans' Zion Williamson was after playing in only five games this year.

Thybulle's snub led to his agent putting out a spicy statement on Friday night. While his agent, Eric Goodwin, mentioned that a humbled Thybulle was happy for the players who were picked, he ended his text rant by calling out the assistant coaches in a unique way.

On Saturday morning, Sixers' head coach Brett Brown got to add his two cents on the topic. While he kept it respectful, the coach was still clearly shocked knowing his thriving rookie wasn't going to have the opportunity to play in a game that honors rising stars in the NBA.

"I was [surprised]," Brown mentioned on Saturday, per Ky Carlin. "I think he has shown his versatility in a bunch of ways. He has, for sure, shown that defensively. I think the group they have selected for sure is a talented group. I'm biased; I see what I see. He has come in as a starter, just look at the numbers -- I think he should've been in that game."

There's always next year for Thybulle, who is only in his first NBA season. While it is a difficult situation for the young rookie, who has shown tons of promise throughout his first 41 games in the NBA, Thybulle has a lot more to worry about. Since he plays a substantial role on a winning team in the East, Thybulle has a chance to contribute to something a lot more special than a Rising Stars Showcase.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_