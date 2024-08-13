76ers Congratulate Former Eagles Player After Major Announcement
A player that many would consider to be a Philadelphia sports legend decided to call it a career this week.
Last Thursday, former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles formally announced his retirement from the NFL on social media.
To no surprise, Foles plans to hang up his jersey, retiring as a member of the Eagles.
Following the big announcement on Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers’ social team reacted with a message congratulating the Super Bowl-winning quarterback for everything he accomplished.
"I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to retire as a Philadelphia Eagle. The City of Brotherly Love has always felt like home to me as an NFL player," Foles said in his statement. "Philadelphia is a city I truly love, and it has been an honor to wear the Eagles jersey. Thank you, Philadelphia, for embracing me and making me a part of your family forever. Your love and support have meant the world. Fly, Eagles, Fly!"
In 2012, Foles landed on the Eagles as the team’s 88th overall pick in the third round. The former Arizona quarterback quickly landed experience under center as he appeared in seven games during his rookie effort.
For the first three seasons of his career, Foles played in Philly. Ahead of year four, he was traded to the Rams. At that point, Foles was viewed as a major “what-if” in Philadelphia.
In 2017, Foles returned to the Eagles after spending time with the Rams and the Chiefs. He accepted the role of a backup but ended up starting down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs. While the Eagles were already rolling in 2017, Foles helped them win the NFC Championship before securing the franchise its first Super Bowl victory.
Despite being a backup quarterback at the start of the year, Foles finished the 2017 season as the Super Bowl MVP. Foles would play one more season in Philadelphia in 2018. Since then, he has had runs with the Jaguars, Bears, and the Colts.
One month before the Sixers tip off their season for the 2024-2025 run, the Eagles will honor Foles.
