Sixers Star Paul George Accomplishes Rare NBA Feat
This summer, the Philadelphia 76ers went out and acquired All-Star forward Paul George in free agency. As he gets ready to start this new chapter of his career, he has accomplished a rare feat in the NBA.
The 2024-25 campaign will mark George's 15th year in the league. Despite dealing with multiple injuries in his career, he has still managed to have longevity. George has hung around the NBA for so long that he is now the last player standing from his respective draft class.
On Thursday, Gordon Hayward announced that he will be retiring from the NBA. With his playing days coming to an end, George is now the last active player from the 2010 class.
After spending two years in college at Fresno State, George decided to enter his name in the 2010 NBA Draft. He'd end up getting selected 10th overall by the Indiana Pacers, where he'd spend the first seven years of his career. Some of the players drafted ahead of George includes John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, and Hayward.
After making nine All-Star and six All-NBA teams, George is one of the most successful players from his draft class. Being the last active player is a testament to that. In the same summer he became the last active player, he managed to secure a four-year max contract.
Entering year 15, Geroge is still playing at a high level. Last season with the Clippers, he averaged 22.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 3.5 APG while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. George now gets ready to join a Sixers team that is a led by a pair of star-caliber talents in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
As he gets ready to write this new chapter in his story, George finds himself in a prime position to secure the championship ring that has eluded him the past 14 years.
