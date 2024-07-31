Former Sixers Sharpshooter Sounds Off on Ben Simmons Saga
Over time, there’s been a lot of speculation about Georges Niang's potential dislike for Ben Simmons, considering the way the Philadelphia 76ers’ situation played out with their former first-overall pick during Niang’s first season in the building.
Recently, Niang not only confirmed the frustration he had with the Simmons situation, but he went into detail about he truly felt during that time.
“I don’t want to beat a dead horse with it because I actually feel bad at this point,” Niang said on the Road Trippin’ Show recently. “The Ben Simmons thing, like that pissed me off.”
Although Niang has established himself as a frequent trash talker, who tends to get rowdy on the court with his opponents, he doesn’t have a strong dislike for any other players at the end of the day. However, the Simmons situation made him feel differently during his two seasons with the Sixers.
It all started with the fact that Niang signed with the Sixers with Simmons in mind.
“Guys are trying to make a living, right? I came from Utah. I signed like just a little over the minimum. I’m like, ‘Oh, this is perfect. I’m a spot up shooter, this guy [expletive] drives to the lane, everybody collapses and he kicks out. This is going to be great for my career!’ I signed a two-year deal, and then he was like, ‘I’m not playing.’ I’m like what the [expletive],’” Niang explained.
The Sixers didn’t give up on Simmons after his trade demand during the 2021 offseason. For a brief stint, he returned to practice, and the 76ers hoped to do what they could to convince Simmons to suit up and play after a short holdout. The attempt was unsuccessful, and it wasn’t due to a lack of trying.
After witnessing how everything played out, seeing how Simmons played his hand, Niang felt like he slighted the Sixers, which directly affected the veteran sharpshooter.
“This was before Tyrese Maxey was like — it was like, are we going to start Shake Milton or Tyrese Maxey? Tyrese Maxey just came off a rookie year where he, like, got spot minutes,” Niang continued. “Shake Milton was like fighting [for a role]. I was like, how the [expletive] am I going to make something happen? Then [Simmons] was walking around the facility, and you would be like, ‘What’s up, man?’ [The Sixers] are trying to welcome him back, and he would be like [nods]. That’s when I was like, ‘[Expletive] this dude.’ If I get an opportunity to play against this dude, I’m going to just be an [expletive].”
The Sixers traded Simmons during the 2021-2022 NBA season. He sat out for the rest of the year. In the following season, the Sixers took on the Brooklyn Nets and finally faced Simmons. To no surprise, Niang landed himself a technical foul for a minor dust-up with Simmons in a primetime matchup.
As much as the Simmons saga frustrated Niang, he seems to be over the situation at this point. Not only did Niang move on to the Cleveland Cavaliers by landing a three-year deal for over $20 million, but Simmons has battled with many setbacks since his final season with the Sixers.