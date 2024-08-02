NBA Free Agent Reveals Thoughts on Potential Reunion With Sixers
When the Los Angeles Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers struck an early-season blockbuster trade last October, Marcus Morris couldn’t wait to land at his next destination.
He was moving—but the NBA veteran was headed home.
Playing for the Sixers was a dream for Morris. Being a Philly-born forward, Morris wasn’t shy about his interest in playing for the Sixers throughout his career. For several years, he was a rumored target for the 76ers. In 2023, Philly’s front office finally made it happen.
Morris was a piece in the James Harden blockbuster. He concluded a four-year run with the Clippers and hoped to find a role within Nick Nurse’s system out in Philly. As the trade deadline approached in 2024, Morris faced a potential trade for the second time in the same season. On February 8, the rumors became his reality.
The Sixers struck multiple trades at the 2024 deadline. In a three-team deal with the Indiana Pacers and the San Antonio Spurs, Morris was sent to the latter organization. He would never suit up for the Spurs. Instead, he was waived almost immediately.
After hitting the free agency market, Morris landed a 10-day contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Once his temporary deal expired, Morris was issued a contract to keep him in Cleveland for the remainder of the 2023-2024 season. He appeared in 12 regular season games with the Cavs and played in nine postseason matchups.
Once again, Morris is on the free agency market in search of his next move. According to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, Morris is a potential free-agency target. To no surprise, the veteran would be open to a reunion.
“Being home … I just felt so free,” Morris told The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I just felt so much love. So it’s like, yeah, man, I would definitely entertain coming back. I just hope … we can get something going hopefully. But it’s business, too. At the same time, no love lost if we can’t.”
The Sixers certainly have a need for another power forward. While they cut ties with Morris after his 37-game run in the City of Brotherly Love, it wasn’t due to a lack of production on his behalf. Spending an average of 17 minutes on the court, Morris produced seven points per game on 40 percent shooting from three. His role wasn’t consistent, but he took advantage of the limited opportunities that came his way before the trade.
