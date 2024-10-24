76ers Fans Baffled by Tyrese Maxey's Lack of Foul Calls vs Bucks
Following what many considered a home run of an offseason, opening night was supposed to be the unveiling of the Philadelphia 76ers new big three. Injuries and load management got in the way of this, as Joel Embiid and Paul George were both ruled out against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday.
With the two All-Stars out of action, Tyrese Maxey found himself as the team's first option on opening night. He did everything he could to keep the Sixers within striking distance, finishing with a stat line of 25 points, six rebounds, and three assists. The biggest takeaway from his performance from fans was how he was treated by the official.
Aside from knocking down a pair of triples, Maxey did the majority of his damage Wednesdady at the rim. Despite consistently drawing contact from Bucks' defenders, he failed to get a whistle on most of his drives. Maxey only ended up attempting four free-throws, a rather low mark for an All-Star who is consistently a downhill threat.
Throughout the course of Wednesday's matchup, fans were outraged on social media over Maxey's lack of calls:
Despite being vastly shorthanded, the Sixers still managed to make things interesting against the Bucks. They got production from all over the lineup, with six different players finishing in double figures. Kelly Oubre Jr. provided an offensive punch alongside Maxey in starting lineup, notching 21 points. Caleb Martin (12 points), Guerschon Yabusele (10 points), and Kyle Lowry (13 points), also managed to provide a lift off the bench.
Maxey's lack of calls has been a consistent topic through his young career, and emerging as a star-caliber talent hasn't seem to change that. This will certainly be something to monitor as the regular season rages on.