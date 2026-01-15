Cavaliers’ Darius Garland Exits Game at 76ers With Foot Injury

The Cavaliers took it to the 76ers for much of Wednesday evening—but their success came at a price.

Cleveland guard Darius Garland exited his team’s game at Philadelphia with an injury to his right foot, the Cavaliers said. Garland retired to the locker room after scoring 20 points, pulling down three rebounds, and giving out seven assists.

The injury comes amid a productive stretch for Garland, who has eclipsed 22 points in three of his last four games and eight assists in two of his last three. In 25 games this year, Garland, a two-time All-Star, is averaging 17.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season.

The Vanderbilt product did not debut until Nov. 5 this season due to a toe injury that hampered him last postseason and required offseason surgery.

Cleveland, one of the NBA’s biggest disappointments so far this season, is currently 22–19—a half-game behind the Magic for the Eastern Conference’s No. 6 seed.

