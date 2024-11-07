76ers News: Tyrese Maxey Expected to Miss Time With Injury
Just as the Philadelphia 76ers looked like they were starting to get healthy, they are hit with another setback. After suffering a hamstring injury against the LA Clippers Wednesday, Tyrese Maxey is expected to be sidelined.
On Thursday afternoon, Shams Charania reported that Maxey will miss "a couple of weeks." This news comes on the heels of Paul George just making his debut Monday against the Phoenix Suns.
Shortly after reporting the news on X (formerly Twitter), Charania appeared on ESPN's First Take to fully dive into the situation:
"I'm told that Tyrese Maxey will have a full evaluation later today but the sides are bracing for him about a couple of weeks with this hamstring injury," Charania said. "He's a guy that obviously wants to play through everything but he will need to take his time. This is a soft tissue injury. The Sixers are going to take it very very seriously."
With Joel Embiid and PG sidelined to start the season, Maxey was called upon to take on a massive workload to start the year. Through his first seven games he is leading the league in minutes per game at just under 40 a night. Now, the Sixers will have to navigate being without their star guard for the foreseeable future.
Looking ahead, Paul George will now be tasked with leading the charge as the Sixers' sole star. However, reinforcements are on the way. Embiid began serving his three-game suspension on Wednesday, and is expected to debut next week against the New York Knicks.
Following this update on Maxey, it looks like the league will be waiting even longer for the debut of the Sixers' new big three.