Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rockets vs. 76ers)

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid did not play in the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday -- which has been customary the last few seasons -- but he is expected to return on Thursday against the Houston Rockets.

Embiid (ankle injury management) is officially listed as probable by the 76ers for this matchup.

Joel Embiid (injury management) listed probable for Thursday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) January 21, 2026

Philadelphia is still a 1.5-point underdog in this matchup in the latest odds at DraftKings, but Embiid's presence should give Philly a chance of pulling off the upset against Houston. The Sixers are 13-10 when Embiid plays this season, and he's been terrific in the month of January, scoring 20 or more points in all nine of his games.

Overall, the former league MVP is averaging 24.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. His 3-point shot has yet to come along this season (26.1 percent), but Embiid has started to find his scoring dominance for a Philly team that could make some noise in a wide open Eastern Conference.

The Rockets are down starting center Steven Adams for this matchup, as he's expected to miss a ton of time with a Grade 3 ankle sprain.

Does that put Embiid in a good spot to have a big game on Thursday?

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the 76ers star tonight.

Best Joel Embiid Prop Bet vs. Rockets

Joel Embiid OVER 25.5 Points (-113)

Houston is one of the better defensive teams in the NBA, but I love this matchup for Embiid, who has scored 26 or more points in six of his nine games this month.

The Rockets are down Adams and may have to play Alperen Sengun more on Embiid, which may be a favorable matchup for the 76ers big man due to his height advantage.

Embiid is taking 17.3 shots per game this month, and he's seen his efficiency rise, shooting 53.8 percent from the field while getting to the line over eight times per game.

Houston ranks 10th in the NBA in opponent points in the paint per game, so Embiid may be able to do some damage down low with the Rockets' frontcourt rotation shortened. Now that he's averaging nearly 25 points per game for the season, I don't mind backing the former MVP in this market on Thursday.

