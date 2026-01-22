Rockets vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 22

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to find their footing on this homestand as they host the Houston Rockets on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are rolling with three straight wins and four of their last five. Granted, they were favorites in all four of those victories, and they struggle on the road (11-12) compared to at home (15-3).

This is the first meeting between these two teams this season after Houston took both matchups last year in overtime.

The oddsmakers have the Rockets as road favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Rockets vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rockets -2.5 (-102)

76ers +2.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Rockets: -135

76ers: +114

Total

221.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Rockets vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Jan. 22

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): SCHN, NBCSP

Rockets record: 26-15

76ers record: 23-19

Rockets vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – out

Aaron Holiday – questionable

Tristen Newton – out

Fred VanVleet – out

76ers Injury Report

MarJon Beauchamp – doubtful

Johni Broome – doubtful

Joel Embiid – probable

Paul George – questionable

Kelly Oubre Jr. – available

Rockets vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Tyrese Maxey has been a menace on the defensive end of the floor this season, and especially as of late. He’s recorded a whopping 16 steals in his last three games, with three against Phoenix, eight vs. Indiana, and five against the Cavaliers.

Maxey is now averaging 2.1 steals per game and has at least two steals in 56% of his games this season. That includes three straight, of course, seven of his last nine, and 14 of his last 20 contests.

The guard had five steals in his only game against Houston last season, and the Rockets allow 8.9 steals per game this season. Maxey should continue his thiefing tonight at home.

Rockets vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

Houston has slowed things down in recent weeks with four straight games going under the total. In fact, the Rockets have gone under in 10 of their last 11 games and 12 of 14 dating back to Christmas Day in Los Angeles.

The Rockets have held their opponent to 113 points or fewer in each of their last 11 games, and they’ve only scored more than 111 twice in that span.

This is a low total at 221.5, but I don’t think it’s low enough tonight in Philadelphia.

Pick: UNDER 221.5 (-112)

