76ers Star Joel Embiid to Begin Serving Suspension vs LA Clippers
Despite not playing in a game yet this season, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has been in the center of multiple controversies. The latest being issued a multi-game suspension by the NBA.
Recently, a local columnist took some shots at Embiid in a story while also mentioning his deceased brother and young son. The former MVP did not take this lightly, as he took shots at the report following the Sixers' practice on Friday. Things then allegedly reached a fever pitch on Saturday night.
Following the Sixers' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, that same media member was in the locker room postgame. The two reportedly exchange words, and the All-Star center is accused of getting physical with the reporter.
Upon hearing this news, the NBA launched its second investigation of the year on Embiid. It was concluded on Tuesday, when the league announced he'd be given a three-game suspension. In their statement, it was made clear Embiid won't start serving these games until he's eligible to play.
Later Tuesday evening, reports surfaced on when Embiid's suspension will commence. He is set to be out the Sixers' next two road games against the LA Clippers and Lakers, along with Monday's matchup at hime against the Charlotte Hornets. This lines up his possible season debut against the New York Knicks November 12th in the team's first NBA Cup game.
This means the Sixers will continue to be shorthanded for at least the next week. Down two of their stars, the shorthanded squad opened the season with a 1-5 record. They've gotten some reinforcements, as Paul George made his debut Monday night against the Phoenix Suns.