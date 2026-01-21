Eagles Legend Jason Kelce to Attempt Dunk at Sixers Game Next Week

Move over, Red Panda. There's a new act in town.

Eagles legend Jason Kelce will attempt a dunk at next week's game between the Sixers and Kings in Philadelphia, he said on a recent episode of New Heights, his podcast with brother Travis Kelce.

"January 29th, I'm dunking at a Sixers game," Kelce said. "That's going to be the day that I'm going to try and do this."

Kelce does not yet know whether the act will take place during a timeout or at halftime, but he does seem to understand the scope of pressure he's putting on himself.

"I figured I'm going to try and do this for the first time and we're going all in. It's either going to be maximum celebration and energy at the first time I've ever done this, or it's going to be public shame," Kelce acknowledged.

"Either way, I'm going to feel something."

There is one wild card in this whole event — will Kelce have a trampoline?

If not, it will be wildly impressive if Kelce is able to pull this off. It won't just be celebrated by Kelce, Sixer fans and Philadelphia fans, at large. It will be a major win for 38-year-old fathers of four everywhere.

If there is a trampoline, this endeavor becomes more a matter of safety than anything else. Putting on the actual basketball analyst glasses here, that's going to require incredible body control, stability on your knees coming off the trampoline and precision.

Precision should loom as the biggest concern. Let's assume that Kelce doesn't have the ability to dunk off two feet at the rim without a running start. He's going to have momentum carrying him toward the backboard. If Kelce doesn't have a chance to grab the rim — well, let's not think about that.

It's not even as if Kelce could join Jared McCain or Johni Broome for a G League assignment in Delaware to practice before the big day. No matter what happens though, Kelce will leave the court knowing that he built up the most tense crowd the Sacramento Kings will see all season.

