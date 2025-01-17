76ers Star Joel Embiid Continues Decline in NBA Player Rankings
Over the past few seasons, Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has been widely regarded as one of the NBA’s top stars. However, amid continued injury woes, the former MVP is the victim of a steady decline in the top 100 player rankings.
When on the floor, Embiid is still a high-impact player. That said, he’s struggled to consistently stay in the lineup for the Sixers. Part of this has to do with the fact that the team entered the season with the goal of limiting the wear and tear on his body before the playoffs. Now, as we approach the halfway point in the schedule, the All-Star big man has appeared in just 13 games.
On Thursday, the staff at The Ringer put out their an updated list of their top 100 players in the NBA. Just before the season began, Embiid slotted in at No. 5. Since then, the Sixers star has dropped to No. 41 in the latest edition.
It’s been a disastrous start to the year for Embiid, who’s barely played for a struggling Sixers team that lost his first two games of the season. He’s been bothered by a knee injury and served a three-game suspension for shoving a local columnist. The only direction Embiid can go from here is up
In the 13 games he's appeared in thus far, Embiid is averaging 24.4 PPG, 7.9 RPG, and 3.8 APG. He was last in action on January 4th in a blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets.
Embiid has been dealing with a foot sprain that he suffered on Christmas Day, causing him to miss the Sixers' last six games. Before Tuesday's matchup against the OKC Thunder, head Nick Nurse relayed that the superstar center is day-to-day with this injury. At this time, it remains unclear when Embiid will be back in the lineup.
As for the Sixers, they'll be back in action on Saturday taking on Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers.