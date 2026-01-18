Sixers May Be Without Two Stars Against Pacers on MLK Jr. Day

After three losses in their last four games, the Sixers could get a reprieve Monday with the Tyrese Haliburton-less Indiana Pacers coming to town. The Pacers are fresh off getting annihilated by 45 points against the Detroit Pistons, although they had won four of their past five games—including wins over the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat—before that rout.

In other words, this is shaping up as yet another potential trap game for the Sixers, especially if they aren't at full strength.

Joel Embiid (left knee injury management) and Paul George (left knee injury management) are both listed as questionable, while Jared McCain, MarJon Beauchamp and Johni Broome are all listed as doubtful since they're with the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League. On the bright side, Kelly Oubre Jr. is listed as available.

Monday's game is the first night of a back-to-back for the Sixers, who face the Phoenix Suns at home on Tuesday. If George and Embiid aren't going to play in both games, the Sixers have a decision to make about whether to trot them out Monday or Tuesday. Should they play both against the Pacers (the more winnable game) and at least theoretically secure a split of the back-to-back? Should they save both for the Suns and hope Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe and Co. can take care of business Monday? Or should they split the difference by playing Embiid one night and George the other?

The Pacers will be without Haliburton (Achilles), Bennedict Mathurin (thumb) and Obi Toppin (right foot stress fracture), while Kam Jones, Taelon Peter and Ethan Thompson are all in the G League and are listed as doubtful.

Can the Sixers avoid another trap game?

Given their record, it would be easy for the Sixers to overlook the 10-32 Pacers. But for a team that's in desperate need of a get-right win after blowing a winnable game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday, the Sixers need to guard against that instinct.

Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard have been the stars for Indiana with Haliburton sidelined, although fifth-year center Jay Huff has popped off for 20-plus points in two of his past four appearances. If Embiid doesn't go Monday, Andre Drummond and Adem Bona could have their hands full, particularly since Huff will stretch them out to the three-point line.

The Sixers also have to be cautious of a revenge game from Process legend T.J. McConnell. With McCain in the G League, they're short on backcourt depth behind Maxey, Edgecombe and Quentin Grimes. McConnell could have a field day if the Sixers send out Kyle Lowry or Eric Gordon for spot minutes off the bench, particularly if Embiid isn't patrolling the paint.

Even if Embiid and George don't play, the Sixers still should have the firepower to beat the depleted Pacers. But their performances as of late should make it clear that this likely won't be a cakewalk. If the Sixers aren't careful, they'll fall victim to the same trap that they fell for against the Zombie Nuggets two weeks ago.

Unless otherwise noted, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball Reference. All salary information via Spotrac and salary-cap information via RealGM.

