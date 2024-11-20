76ers Star Tyrese Maxey Applauded by Fans Amid Team Meeting News
After to dropping to 2-11 on the season, the Philadelphia 76ers opted to have a team meeting Monday night in Miami. Following recent developments of what transpired, fans have eve more admiration for one of the team's stars.
In his story detailing the situation, ESPN's Shams Charania cited an exchange between Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. The All-Star guard allegedly called out the former MVP for tardiness, stating that his actions and attitude trickle down through the rest of the group.
Maxey challenged Embiid to be on time to team activities, calling out the 2022-23 league MVP about being late "for everything" and how it impacts the locker room, from other players to the coaching staff, sources briefed on the meeting told ESPN.
Heading into this season, Maxey touched on wanting to be more a vocal leader on an off the floor. Situations like this are a testament to his desire to grow, and understanding when he needs to step up. As the only other homegrown star talent, he has the cache in the locker room to address his concerns with what he's seeing from Embiid.
Shortly after Charania's latest news hit social media, fans were quick to applaud Maxey for stepping up in a time of need:
Tyrese Maxey led the charge for the Sixers on the floor when Embiid and Paul George were out, and now is doing so behind the scenes with his voice. Following their disastrous start to the season, the young guard is doing anything he can to try and help turn things around.
Maxey finds himself on the sidelines as the moment as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. However, he could be back in the mix in the near future. Charania reported that Wednesday for the Grizzlies or Friday vs the Nets are possible return dates.