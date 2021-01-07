76ers vs. Nets: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Thursday Night

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to meet with the Brooklyn Nets for the first time this season on Thursday night.

The Philadelphia 76ers are gearing up for the second half of another back to back this season on Thursday night. On Wednesday, the Sixers hosted the Washington Wizards in South Philly for a second time this season.

During their first meeting in the season-opener, the Sixers just squeezed out a tight victory. Philly got off to a hot start for the second meeting but couldn't maintain the large lead they built in the first half. While the Wizards put up a good fight and nearly completed the comeback, Philly came out on top with another win.

Now, the Sixers will face another tough test on Thursday with a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Although the Nets are recognized as one of the Eastern Conference's toughest teams, they've been shorthanded as of late as star forward Kevin Durant is out for a few games due to a COVID-19-related setback.

Considering Durant's absence, the Sixers are the favorites for Thursday night's game. However, they understand it won't be a walk in the park. Back to backs are never a cakewalk, especially when the second matchup is on the road. The Sixers aren't going to have it easy as they face one of their most difficult tests of the season so far.

Plan on tuning into Thursday night's matchup between the Nets and the Sixers? Here's everything you need to know!

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets

Date: Thursday, January 7, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST.

Location: Barclays Center

How to Watch

76ers TV Broadcast: TNT

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

Nets TV Broadcast: YES Network/TNT

Nets Listen: WFAN 101.9 FM

76ers Stream: Click Here

Nets Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Sixers -1.5

Moneyline: PHI -128, BKN +105

O/U: 226.5

*All Odds are Provided by BetGM

