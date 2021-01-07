Sixers Left Bradley Beal Unsatisfied With Career-High Night

The Washington Wizards were out to seek revenge on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. After falling short in Philly during the season-opener a couple of weeks ago, Wizards guard Bradley Beal was on a mission to get his 2-5 team back on track, starting with a win over the Sixers.

By halftime, Beal was already having himself a night as he shot 11-for-16 from the field in 18 minutes of action. Despite his team trailing by double-digits through two quarters, Beal was a diamond in the rough as he had a game-high of 32 points.

The Sixers had an opportunity to put their foot on the gas and run away with the victory early, but Beal wouldn't make it easy for them. In the third quarter alone, Beal dropped 25 points in all 12 minutes of action, forcing Doc Rivers to keep his key players in the game instead of allowing them to rest for the remainder of the night.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Beal's momentum had helped Washington climb back and even take the lead at a point. Although the Wizards got out in front of the Sixers, they couldn't sustain the lead. And by the time the game wrapped, Philly came out on top with a 141-136 victory over the Wizards.

Bradley Beal had an opportunity to claim a moral victory after the game as he surpassed his career-high with a 60-point night in 38 minutes of action, but the Wizards star was far from satisfied with the final results.

"I'm pissed off," he said after the game. "I'm mad. I don't count [them]. Any of my career highs, they've been in losses. So I don't give a damn. You can throw it right out the window with the other two or three I've had. I just want to win. Sometimes you might be able to score 40, 50, 60, whatever the case may be, but I just want to win, whatever that looks like. We came up a little bit short tonight."

With a loss on Wednesday night, the Wizards move to 2-6 on the year. Meanwhile, the Sixers stay hot and head into Brooklyn on Thursday night with a league's-best 7-1 record. Although the Nets will be shorthanded, Brooklyn is still a solid test for the Sixers, who feel like they haven't been challenged much outside of the matchup against Cleveland and the game against Washington on Wednesday.

