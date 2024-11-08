Anthony Davis’ Official Injury Report Status vs 76ers Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers have had to keep a close eye on Anthony Davis as he deals with Plantar Fasciitis.
Although Davis has played in the Lakers’ first seven games, despite making appearances on the injury report, the veteran got the night off on the final leg od the Lakers’ five-game road trip.
According to the Lakers’ injury report against the Philadelphia 76ers, Davis is probable to make his return on Friday night.
So far this season, Davis has been dominating for LA. Through seven games, the big man has produced 33 points per game on nearly 60 percent of his shots. He’s also averaging 12 free throws per game.
Along with his scoring, Davis is averaging nearly 12 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks per game.
Typically, the Sixers are in good hands with Joel Embiid as Davis’s primary opponent, but that won’t be the case on Friday night.
Earlier this week, it was revealed Embiid would be suspended for three games. Although he’s been off the court due to knee injury management, Embiid was reportedly eyeing a possible return as early as Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Since Embiid was deemed ready to play, his suspension started on Wednesday. It will continue on Friday in Los Angeles and conclude after Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.
On Friday, Davis will go toe-to-toe with Philly’s starting frontcourt, which has featured Andre Drummond and Caleb Martin.
Since Davis joined the Lakers, he has produced an average of 28 points per game in matchups against the Sixers.
The Sixers are hoping to climb out of a four-game losing streak against the Lakers on Friday. With Davis suiting up and likely playing, a shorthanded Sixers team could find themselves in a difficult situation as they attempt to counter the star duo of Davis and LeBron James.