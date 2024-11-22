Ben Simmons' Blunt Statement on Returning to Face Philadelphia 76ers
Coming off their loss to the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday, the Philadelphia 76ers return home to host the Brooklyn Nets. Joel Embiid and company's rocky start to the season has been a major topic in the NBA, but there is another major underlying thing to watch in this matchup. That being Ben Simmons returning to Philadelphia once again to face his former team.
It's no secret that Simmons and the Sixers don't have the best of relationships. At one point, the 2016 No. 1 pick looked like he was going to be a pillar for the franchise. However, things ended up taking a turn for the worst during the 2021 postseason. Simmons ended up holding out on the Sixers, eventually being traded to the Nets for James Harden.
Given how things unfolded, Simmons has not been met with a warm reception in his previous returns to Philadelphia. Ahead of Friday's matchup, he reflected on his thoughts playing in front of the Sixers' crowd.
"Yeah I also love that too," Simmons told reporters Friday. "I love being in arenas where it's loud and people are booing and all that stuff. So it comes with the game. It's a part of it. And I love it."
Simmons last suited up in Philadelphia last season in February. The former All-Star logged finished with zero points, nine rebounds in five assists in 13 minutes of action. Simmons did not log a single shot attempt in this game.
Simmons is still an all-around talent for the Nets, but his production is far from the level it was compared to his time with the Sixers. He enters Friday's matchup averaging 5.7 PPG, 6.1 RPG, and 6.8 APG for the season.