Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Miami Heat on Monday
The Philadelphia 76ers’ trip down in Florida continues on Monday night against the Miami Heat.
They got the three-game road trip started off on a bad note on Friday night against the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center.
Friday’s game marked the Sixers’ second NBA Cup Group stage game. It also marked the second appearance from the All-Star center, Joel Embiid.
When the Sixers got Embiid on the court for his debut last Tuesday night against the Knicks, the seven-time All-Star admitted he was dealing with rust throughout the outing. Embiid and the Sixers struggled to keep up with the New York Knicks and fell short 111-99.
Embiid got the night off against the Cleveland Cavaliers the following night. The Sixers dropped their second straight game against an undefeated Cavs team.
Heading into Orlando, the Sixers were in danger of losing three in a row. Although Embiid looked good for the first half, he struggled to maintain the same success in the final two quarters. The Sixers couldn’t handle a Paolo Banchero-less Magic team. They collected a third loss in a row after coming up short 98-86.
Recently, the shorthanded Heat wrapped up a two-game set against the Indiana Pacers. Late last week, the Heat came out on top against the Pacers with a three-point victory. Two days later, Indiana bounced back and defeated Miami 119-110.
Last season, the Sixers and the Heat met for four matchups. They split the regular-season series 2-2. The Sixers are currently on a two-game win streak after beating the Heat in March and April of last season. As they hope to get Joel Embiid back in the mix, the Sixers are searching for a way to get back on the right track after starting the season 2-10.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat
Date: Monday, November 17, 2024
Time: 7:30 PM ET.
Location: Kaseya Center
Betting Odds
Spread: Heat -2.5
Moneyline: MIA -152, PHI +128
Total O/U: 213.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Heat -2.5
Moneyline: MIA -152
Total O/U: OVER 213.5