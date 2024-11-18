All 76ers

Betting Odds & Prediction for 76ers vs Miami Heat on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers will pay a visit to the Miami Heat on Monday.

Justin Grasso

Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) during the first quarter of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Apr 17, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) controls the ball against Miami Heat forward Kevin Love (42) during the first quarter of a play-in game of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers’ trip down in Florida continues on Monday night against the Miami Heat.

They got the three-game road trip started off on a bad note on Friday night against the Orlando Magic at the Kia Center.

Friday’s game marked the Sixers’ second NBA Cup Group stage game. It also marked the second appearance from the All-Star center, Joel Embiid.

When the Sixers got Embiid on the court for his debut last Tuesday night against the Knicks, the seven-time All-Star admitted he was dealing with rust throughout the outing. Embiid and the Sixers struggled to keep up with the New York Knicks and fell short 111-99.

Embiid got the night off against the Cleveland Cavaliers the following night. The Sixers dropped their second straight game against an undefeated Cavs team.

Heading into Orlando, the Sixers were in danger of losing three in a row. Although Embiid looked good for the first half, he struggled to maintain the same success in the final two quarters. The Sixers couldn’t handle a Paolo Banchero-less Magic team. They collected a third loss in a row after coming up short 98-86.

Recently, the shorthanded Heat wrapped up a two-game set against the Indiana Pacers. Late last week, the Heat came out on top against the Pacers with a three-point victory. Two days later, Indiana bounced back and defeated Miami 119-110.

Last season, the Sixers and the Heat met for four matchups. They split the regular-season series 2-2. The Sixers are currently on a two-game win streak after beating the Heat in March and April of last season. As they hope to get Joel Embiid back in the mix, the Sixers are searching for a way to get back on the right track after starting the season 2-10.

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs Miami Heat

Date: Monday, November 17, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET.

Location: Kaseya Center

Betting Odds

Spread: Heat -2.5

Moneyline: MIA -152, PHI +128

Total O/U: 213.5

*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Prediction

Spread: Heat -2.5

Moneyline: MIA -152

Total O/U: OVER 213.5

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News