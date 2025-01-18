Betting Odds & Prediction for Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers
Hitting the road for the next three games, the Philadelphia 76ers start the trip off against the Indiana Pacers.
While the Pacers joined the Sixers in being one of the NBA’s disappointing teams early on, the Pacers have since bounced back.
The same can’t be said about the Sixers. While the Sixers had a solid stretch to close out 2024, nothing has gone right for them in the new year. Since the start of 2025, the Sixers have just two wins under their belt. Both of those victories have come against teams with a losing record, placing below them in the Eastern Conference standings.
The Sixers haven’t won since their January 8 matchup against the Washington Wizards. Since then, they’ve come up short against the New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, and the New York Knicks.
For what it’s worth, the Sixers put together a respectable effort against a thriving Knicks team. Unfortunately, when they got into overtime, the Sixers couldn’t find a way to close out the game while on top. A 125-119 loss sent the Sixers into Indiana with four-straight losses.
Meanwhile, the Pacers are 23-19 on the year at this point. They have won eight of their last 10 matchups. While the Sixers found success against the Pacers in an overtime thriller back in October, the mid-December matchup in South Philly featured a comfortable Pacers victory to tie the regular-season series at 1-1.
The Sixers will continue playing shorthanded, missing several notable players, including Joel Embiid. This year, the Sixers have won just 30 percent of their games without the star center.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers
Date: Saturday, January 18, 2025
Time: 7 PM ET
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Betting Odds
Spread: Pacers -8
Moneyline: IND -320, PHI +260
Total O/U: 222.5
*All Odds are Provided by FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Prediction
Spread: Pacers -8
Moneyline: IND -320
Total O/U: UNDER 222.5