Bill Simmons Believes Sixers Will Land Doc Rivers

Following a seven-year run with the Los Angeles Clippers, Doc Rivers is on the hunt for his next job. At first, it was unclear if Rivers was ready to move on to another organization so quickly or not. Sometimes, after spending so much time with one team, a year off would make sense so a coach can regroup.

But for Rivers, he isn't ready to give up on battling for his second NBA Championship just yet. On Tuesday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Rivers plans to continue coaching in the NBA, despite what outsiders believe. And within two hours of his firing on Monday, Rivers had multiple interested organizations already.

The New Orleans Pelicans and the Philadelphia 76ers reached out. Rivers' former player Kendrick Perkins reported that the Sixers had shown the most interest in him so far. By Wednesday, Rivers was reportedly on a flight to Philly getting ready to meet with the 76ers as they're looking for the franchise's next head coach after they just ended a seven-year stint with Brett Brown in August.

Before, it seemed the Sixers' head coaching job pretty much belonged to former Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, D'Antoni would have to completely bomb his interview in order to leave the city without getting offered the job.

However, that was before Rivers became available. And now, there's reason to believe the 76ers are becoming more interested in someone other than D'Antoni or Ty Lue. According to The Ringer's Bill Simmons, he believes if Rivers lands another job following his stint with the Clippers, Philly is where he'll end up.

"It seems like, from everything I'm hearing, it seems like Philly," Simmons said, according to The Big Lead. "If they can make a deal, that's going to be the team [to hire Doc Rivers]." The Sixers could make a decision as early as this week, depending on how their interview with Rivers goes. But if the veteran head coach takes up an interview elsewhere, it could stall the Sixers' decision on the future.

