Blake Griffin Leaks 76ers Guard May Join Amazon’s NBA Coverage
Questions continue to rise about Kyle Lowry’s future. His current contract with the Philadelphia 76ers will expire this summer, and he is the third-oldest active player in the NBA.
For the 2024-2025 season, the 39-year-old guard averaged 3.9 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists over 35 games. Lowry served as a veteran presence in the rotation, with Tyrese Maxey taking on the presumed role of starting point guard.
Although Lowry is a Philadelphia native, his NBA career is mainly tied to the Toronto Raptors. The six-time All-Star won an NBA championship with the Raptors in 2019. He also leads the franchise in all-time assists, triple-doubles, steals, and three-point field goals.
During an appearance on Pardon My Take, Amazon studio analyst Blake Griffin hinted that Lowry may be joining The NBA on Prime Video as a player correspondent.
“Kyle Lowry is going to be our — actually, I don’t know if that one’s been announced,” Griffin said. “Damnit. He’s a player correspondent, maybe. Maybe in some capacity. I don’t know. We’ve been talking about it.”
Other veterans from around the league have worked as media personalities, such as Draymond Green for TNT Sports. The deal allowed Green to make appearances on TNT’s Inside the NBA while still playing for the Golden State Warriors.
While Griffin’s comments haven’t been officially confirmed by Amazon, it’s likely that Lowry may take on a media role in the near future. In either case, Lowry would not need to retire from playing professional basketball.