Brooklyn Nets Star Unsure of Playing Status vs 76ers
As the Brooklyn Nets prepared for their Friday night matchup on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers, the emerging star Cam Thomas made it clear he wasn’t sure whether or not he would play.
Lately, Thomas has been dealing with a back issue. According to the Nets’ injury report, he has lower back tightness.
On Thursday afternoon, Thomas revealed to reporters that it was too early to make a call on his playing status. The fact that he didn’t rule himself out was at least a promising sign for the Nets.
The injury report tells a similar story. Heading into the matchup, the Nets have Thomas listed as probable, signaling there is a good chance he’ll get the nod to go.
Thomas’ absence against the Charlotte Hornets on November 19 was his first missed game of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Since the start of the year, Thomas has averaged 34 minutes on the court. With a consistent role, the veteran has thrived. So far, Thomas is averaging 25 points on 46 percent shooting from the field. From three, the veteran guard is knocking down 39 percent of his attempts.
After a rough go-round in the preseason, the Nets didn’t have high expectations this year. When they traded away the veteran forward Mikal Bridges, many expected Brooklyn to enter a rebuild. So far, they have been in the Eastern Conference’s way-too-early playoff hunt.
Through the first 15 games of the season, the Nets have won six games. Heading into Philly, they are 4-6 in their last ten games. Fortunately for the Sixers, the Nets are just 2-6 on the road this year.
Friday’s matchup is an opportunity for the Sixers to finally get back on track. So far this season, they’ve been the league’s most disappointing franchise. After a busy offseason, the Sixers have started the year off with a 2-12 record. The way things are trending, they have a good shot at getting Brooklyn’s toughest punch, with Cam Thomas likely to be in the lineup.
The Sixers and the Nets will tip at 7 PM ET on Friday.