All 76ers

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Links With Sixers Star’s Trainer

Giannis Antetokounmpo linked up with a trainer who works closely with Philadelphia 76ers star, Joel Embiid.

Justin Grasso

Oct 26, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to shoot agasint Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 26, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks to shoot agasint Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports / Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Over the years, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has put in a lot of work with hoops trainer, Drew Hanlen. While Embiid works closely with the personal trainer during the offseason and the regular season, Hanlen has other star clients, including Boston’s Jayson Tatum.

Last summer, Tyrese Maxey joined his co-star in working with Hanlen as well. After spending days of the summer working closely with Embiid and Maxey, Hanlen hoped to see a playmaking improvement from the MVP-winning big man and expected a 25-plus-points average from Maxey.

It’s safe to say Hanlen’s work was a success with his Philly-based clients last year. And it hasn’t gone unnoticed across the league. According to The Journal Sentinel’s Jim Owczarski, Hanlen recently linked with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo out in Greece.

“Skills instructor Drew Hanlen headed to Greece to work out with Bucks players, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, on their annual sojourn to Athens,” Owczarski reported. “MarJon Beauchamp, Andre Jackson Jr. and Chris Livingston were part of the contingent of players.”

Antetokounmpo is one of the most accomplished NBA players in today’s game. After going 15th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft, Antetokounmpo has a Hall of Fame resume at the age of 29.

Even as a one-time NBA Champion, two-time NBA MVP, eight-time All-Star, and a Defensive Player of the Year winner, Antetokoumpo has room for growth. Perhaps, working with Hanlen could help the Greek Freak improve his shooting touch.

Working closely with Hanlen, Embiid grew to be one of the most versatile bigs in the NBA. In recent years, his shooting from all levels of the floor has been a strength.

Just last season, Embiid averaged 39 percent from their three-point line. After knocking down a career-high 55 percent from the field in 2022-2023, Embiid followed by averaging 53 percent from the field last season.

Scoring in the paint is Antetokounmpo’s bread and butter. While he averaged 61 percent from the field last year, his long-range numbers finished at just 27 percent. From the free throw line, Antetokounmpo has shot just 65 percent over the last two seasons, which is below his career average.

It’s unclear exactly what the area of focus was for Antetokounmpo’s sessions with Hanlen, but the big man needed to stay in shape ahead of the Olympic Games. Next year, Embiid and the Sixers will get a closer look at Antetokounmpo’s improvements when they face the Bucks on a few occasions.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News