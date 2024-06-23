Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Links With Sixers Star’s Trainer
Over the years, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has put in a lot of work with hoops trainer, Drew Hanlen. While Embiid works closely with the personal trainer during the offseason and the regular season, Hanlen has other star clients, including Boston’s Jayson Tatum.
Last summer, Tyrese Maxey joined his co-star in working with Hanlen as well. After spending days of the summer working closely with Embiid and Maxey, Hanlen hoped to see a playmaking improvement from the MVP-winning big man and expected a 25-plus-points average from Maxey.
It’s safe to say Hanlen’s work was a success with his Philly-based clients last year. And it hasn’t gone unnoticed across the league. According to The Journal Sentinel’s Jim Owczarski, Hanlen recently linked with Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo out in Greece.
“Skills instructor Drew Hanlen headed to Greece to work out with Bucks players, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, on their annual sojourn to Athens,” Owczarski reported. “MarJon Beauchamp, Andre Jackson Jr. and Chris Livingston were part of the contingent of players.”
Antetokounmpo is one of the most accomplished NBA players in today’s game. After going 15th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft, Antetokounmpo has a Hall of Fame resume at the age of 29.
Even as a one-time NBA Champion, two-time NBA MVP, eight-time All-Star, and a Defensive Player of the Year winner, Antetokoumpo has room for growth. Perhaps, working with Hanlen could help the Greek Freak improve his shooting touch.
Working closely with Hanlen, Embiid grew to be one of the most versatile bigs in the NBA. In recent years, his shooting from all levels of the floor has been a strength.
Just last season, Embiid averaged 39 percent from their three-point line. After knocking down a career-high 55 percent from the field in 2022-2023, Embiid followed by averaging 53 percent from the field last season.
Scoring in the paint is Antetokounmpo’s bread and butter. While he averaged 61 percent from the field last year, his long-range numbers finished at just 27 percent. From the free throw line, Antetokounmpo has shot just 65 percent over the last two seasons, which is below his career average.
It’s unclear exactly what the area of focus was for Antetokounmpo’s sessions with Hanlen, but the big man needed to stay in shape ahead of the Olympic Games. Next year, Embiid and the Sixers will get a closer look at Antetokounmpo’s improvements when they face the Bucks on a few occasions.