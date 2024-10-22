All 76ers

Joel Embiid’s Injury Report Status for 76ers vs Bucks

What's Joel Embiid's injury report status against Milwaukee?

Justin Grasso

Mar 29, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives with the ball against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mar 29, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) drives with the ball against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) during the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Six preseason games came and went for the Philadelphia 76ers. Not one featured the star center, Joel Embiid.

While the big man’s absence typically raises concern, the Sixers made it clear there would be a strict management plan in place in order to maximize Embiid’s chances of getting to the playoffs healthy.

Embiid is not currently known to be dealing with a setback, but his status for Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks came into question after the team ruled him out for the entire preseason two weeks ago.

On Tuesday, the team confirmed Embiid’s official injury report status for the opener.

Joel Embiid taking on the Bucks.
Apr 2, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Joel Embiid (21) takes a shot against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Joel Embiid’s Status vs Milwaukee Bucks

Going into the game, the Sixers will list Embiid as out. His status is not all that surprising, considering the Sixers have been taking an extra cautious approach so far this season.

On Media Day 2024, Embiid made it clear that he isn’t even thinking about NBA award races. Reaching the 65-game minimum is not the priority it was once was. Although he achieved that in two of the last three seasons, a knee injury derailed Embiid’s progress last year. He appeared in fewer than 40 games, not including the playoffs.

This season, there will be an effort to get Embiid as much rest as possible while still maintaining an MVP level of play when he’s on the court. The Sixers have stayed true to the plan early on, holding Embiid out of training camp scrimmage action and the preseason.

Some believed the regular season could've been in the cards for Embiid. However, that's not the case. The Sixers will have the big man ramp up on-court activities this week, including scrimmaging. He will be re-evaluated over the weekend.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News