Joel Embiid’s Injury Report Status for 76ers vs Bucks
Six preseason games came and went for the Philadelphia 76ers. Not one featured the star center, Joel Embiid.
While the big man’s absence typically raises concern, the Sixers made it clear there would be a strict management plan in place in order to maximize Embiid’s chances of getting to the playoffs healthy.
Embiid is not currently known to be dealing with a setback, but his status for Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks came into question after the team ruled him out for the entire preseason two weeks ago.
On Tuesday, the team confirmed Embiid’s official injury report status for the opener.
Joel Embiid’s Status vs Milwaukee Bucks
Going into the game, the Sixers will list Embiid as out. His status is not all that surprising, considering the Sixers have been taking an extra cautious approach so far this season.
On Media Day 2024, Embiid made it clear that he isn’t even thinking about NBA award races. Reaching the 65-game minimum is not the priority it was once was. Although he achieved that in two of the last three seasons, a knee injury derailed Embiid’s progress last year. He appeared in fewer than 40 games, not including the playoffs.
This season, there will be an effort to get Embiid as much rest as possible while still maintaining an MVP level of play when he’s on the court. The Sixers have stayed true to the plan early on, holding Embiid out of training camp scrimmage action and the preseason.
Some believed the regular season could've been in the cards for Embiid. However, that's not the case. The Sixers will have the big man ramp up on-court activities this week, including scrimmaging. He will be re-evaluated over the weekend.