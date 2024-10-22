76ers News: Tyrese Maxey Opens up on Growing as a Vocal Leader
Over the past few years, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has evolved into one of the top young guards in the NBA. Heading into his fifth season, he recently opened up on his growth in one key area.
While growing as a player, Maxey has also had to grow as a leader for the Sixers. Not only is he the team's lead guard of the future, but all their recent changes makes him one of the most tenured players as well. Having established himself as a star talent in the league, Maxey now aims to be a leader Philly can rely on now and moving forward.
Following practice on Monday, Maxey was asked about emerging as a vocal leader on an off the floor. He feels he's been around long enough to earn the respect of his peers with his relentless work ethic and desire to win.
"For myself, I've been trying to become a more vocal leader," Maxey said. "I've done it all my life...when you get to the NBA, it's baby steps. I feel like I'm at a point where I'm still young but I've been here awhile. Guys see the work that I put in and guys see how much I care about this, how much I care about winning. They respect it. I have a voice and I use it a lot, and I try to use it as much as possible."
In terms of growing into a franchise pillar, becoming a leader is essential for a player like Maxey. Especially in the Sixers' current situation, as Joel Embiid and Paul George will be closely managed in terms of workload in the regular season. Maxey will be the star who is in the lineup and most, and thus will be called upon to lead the charge.
Maxey will have his first chance to continue his growth this week, as the Sixers have their regular season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.